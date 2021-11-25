MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.04. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 99,993 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.