MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0371 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00092342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.01 or 0.07585543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,713.26 or 1.00060933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

