Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4485 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Shares of MPFRY stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Mapfre Company Profile
