Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 128,569 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

