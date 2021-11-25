Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 7,864 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

