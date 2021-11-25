Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.