Mark A. Stevens Sells 58,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

