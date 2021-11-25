MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.42. 170,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,722. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.01 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

