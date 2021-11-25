Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

