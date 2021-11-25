Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 128,665 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.49% of LSI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

