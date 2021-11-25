Marshall Wace LLP Has $999,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,232,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

