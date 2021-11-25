Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after purchasing an additional 899,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

