Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

EEFT stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

