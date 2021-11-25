Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423,038 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of TETRA Technologies worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

