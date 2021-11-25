Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $343,000 in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. I-Mab has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

