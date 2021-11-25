Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $491,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $168,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $140,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,692,925 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.