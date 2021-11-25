Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $446,000 Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 298,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 570,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 457,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

