Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

