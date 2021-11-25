Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 41,584 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.