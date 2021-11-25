Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 50,629 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $634.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

