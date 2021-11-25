Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.70 ($0.99). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,481,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 106 ($1.38).

The company has a market cap of £496.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.41.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

