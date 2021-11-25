Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVL stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

