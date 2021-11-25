Maxcoin Price Up 25.4% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $762,463.96 and approximately $501.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,632.73 or 0.99291814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00359989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.00489194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00181562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

