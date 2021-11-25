MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 86,333 shares valued at $4,600,242. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $72.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.