McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

