McDonald’s Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average is $239.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.