MediciNova Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,050% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.
Shares of MNOV opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
