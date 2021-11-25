MediciNova Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,050% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Shares of MNOV opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.