Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.23. 54,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,415. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $183.46 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

