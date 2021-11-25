Membrana (MBN) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $267,620.80 and $42,541.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Mobilian's vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. "

Buying and Selling Membrana

