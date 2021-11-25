MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 80.3% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $12.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,273.00. 837,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,414. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,590.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,589.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

