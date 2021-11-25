Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.50).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at €11.40 ($12.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.39. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.40 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

