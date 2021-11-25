Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,291 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 103,637.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NTGR stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

