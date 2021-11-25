Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 101,808.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of 628.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.