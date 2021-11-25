Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 115,966.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.