Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $334,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 154,433.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

