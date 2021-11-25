Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 110,818.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

