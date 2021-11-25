Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 98,453.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,226,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

