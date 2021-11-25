Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 84,181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

