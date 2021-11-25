MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $493,053.59

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $493,053.59 and approximately $290.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00099166 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,199,956 coins and its circulating supply is 158,898,028 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.