Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.74.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $553,598. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.