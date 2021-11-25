Millennium Management LLC Buys 34,971 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 908.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

FRT opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

