Millennium Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,550 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.96.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

