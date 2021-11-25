Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITTU. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $23,728,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $14,940,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

