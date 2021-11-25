Millennium Management LLC Sells 504,073 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 77.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,073 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

