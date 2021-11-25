Millennium Management LLC Sells 66,120 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

