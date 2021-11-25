Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Mimecast worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 42,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

