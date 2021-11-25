MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $162.15 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.10.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

