Mobivity (MFON) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 373 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mobivity to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobivity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2473 12495 23215 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Mobivity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s competitors have a beta of -2.75, meaning that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -14.90 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.19

Mobivity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -109.47% -151.57% -5.10%

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

