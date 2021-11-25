Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Model N stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

