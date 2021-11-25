ModiHost Hits Market Capitalization of $204,810.23 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $204,810.23 and $29,085.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

